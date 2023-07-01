Jameson Williams is currently suspended. The Detroit Lions will square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Week 1.

Jameson Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jameson Williams 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 9 TAR, 1 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Williams and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jameson Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 14.10 394 148 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 77.10 204 75 2023 ADP - 111 47

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jameson Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 13 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 41 1 Week 15 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Bears 3 0 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.