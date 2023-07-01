James Mitchell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with James Mitchell and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.
James Mitchell Injury Status
Mitchell is currently not on the injured list.
Is Mitchell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
James Mitchell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|11 TAR, 11 REC, 113 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Mitchell and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Mitchell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|17.30
|376
|67
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|14.09
|445
|81
|2023 ADP
|-
|512
|77
Other Lions Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
James Mitchell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Week 10
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|1
|7
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.