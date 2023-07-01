The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with James Houston IV and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a bout versus the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

James Houston IV Injury Status

Houston is currently not on the injury report.

Is Houston your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

James Houston IV 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 8.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Houston and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Houston IV 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 Bills 2.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Bears 3.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.