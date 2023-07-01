At +800, Jahmyr Gibbs holds the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Are you also seeking his other available prop bets? We have info on those, as well, so check them out.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000 Off. ROY +800 4th Bet $100 to win $800

Jahmyr Gibbs Insights

The Lions, who were fifth in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

With 146.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Detroit was forced to rely on its 11th-ranked running game (128.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

