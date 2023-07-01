Jacob Martin: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Jacob Martin and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jacob Martin Injury Status
Martin is currently listed as active.
Jacob Martin 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|14 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Jacob Martin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|1.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
