With +1500 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Jack Campbell is among the favorites for the award (sixth-best odds in league).

Jack Campbell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +1500 6th Bet $100 to win $1,500

Jack Campbell Insights

The Lions sported the eighth-ranked passing offense last year (251.8 passing yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

With 146.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Detroit had to lean on its 11th-ranked running game (128.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

