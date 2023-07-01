Isaiah McKenzie: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Isaiah McKenzie's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Isaiah McKenzie Injury Status
McKenzie is currently not on the injury report.
Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|65 TAR, 42 REC, 423 YDS, 4 TD
|9 CAR, 55 YDS (6.1 YPC), 1 TD
Isaiah McKenzie Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|77.80
|176
|55
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|38.10
|295
|118
|2023 ADP
|-
|325
|109
Isaiah McKenzie 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|3
|2
|19
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|9
|7
|76
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6
|4
|21
|1
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|5
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|4
|4
|37
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|10
|6
|96
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|5
|5
|44
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|5
|2
|24
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|2
|2
|10
|0
