Isaiah Buggs' 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Isaiah Buggs Injury Status

Buggs is currently not on the injury report.

Is Buggs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Isaiah Buggs 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Buggs and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isaiah Buggs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 14 Vikings 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.