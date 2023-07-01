In 2023, one of the best games on the Indiana State Sycamores' college football schedule is against Indiana on September 8 -- keep scrolling to find out more.

Indiana State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Eastern Illinois August 31 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Indiana (FBS) September 8 | 7:00 PM ET - BTN @ Ball State (FBS) September 16 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Murray State September 30 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northern Iowa October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Illinois State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Youngstown State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Western Illinois November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Southern Illinois November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

