Don't place a futures bet on the Indiana Hoosiers to win the 2023 Big Ten title or claim the College Football Playoff National Championship before diving into the numbers below.

Want to bet on any of Indiana's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Indiana Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Indiana's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Indiana 2023 Schedule

According to its opponents' combined win total last year (80), Indiana will have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football. In 2023, the Hoosiers will square off against eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that racked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Ohio State September 2 1 - Indiana State September 8 2 - Louisville September 16 3 - Akron September 23 4 - @ Maryland September 30 5 - @ Michigan October 14 7 - Rutgers October 21 8 - @ Penn State October 28 9 - Wisconsin November 4 10 - @ Illinois November 11 11 - Michigan State November 18 12 - @ Purdue November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.