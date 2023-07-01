Gardner Minshew's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Gardner Minshew Injury Status

Minshew is currently not on the injured list.

Gardner Minshew 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 44-for-76 (57.9%), 663 YDS (8.7 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT 7 CAR, 3 YDS, 1 TD

Gardner Minshew Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 36.82 289 44 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.40 415 50 2023 ADP - 537 56

Other Colts Players

Gardner Minshew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Steelers 1 2 23 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 13 Titans 1 2 11 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 24 40 355 2 2 4 5 1 Week 17 Saints 18 32 274 1 1 1 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0 0 0 2 -2 0

