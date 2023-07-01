Eric Johnson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Indianapolis Colts kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Eric Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Is Johnson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Eric Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Johnson and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Colts Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eric Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.