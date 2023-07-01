Emmanuel Moseley is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Detroit Lions kick off their season in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Emmanuel Moseley Injury Status

Moseley is currently not listed as injured.

Emmanuel Moseley 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Emmanuel Moseley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 4 Rams 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 5 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 1 2

