Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on July 1 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 59 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 15.3% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 59 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings