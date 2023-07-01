Deon Jackson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Deon Jackson Injury Status

Jackson is currently not listed as injured.

Deon Jackson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 68 CAR, 236 YDS (3.5 YPC), 1 TD 34 TAR, 30 REC, 209 YDS, 1 TD

Deon Jackson Fantasy Insights

Other Colts Players

Deon Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 13 62 0 4 29 0 Week 6 Jaguars 12 42 1 10 79 0 Week 7 @Titans 2 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 11 23 0 2 13 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 4 3 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 13 55 0 1 1 1 Week 16 Chargers 0 0 0 3 9 0 Week 17 @Giants 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 8 35 0 6 75 0

