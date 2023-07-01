Dayo Odeyingbo: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Dayo Odeyingbo is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Indianapolis Colts kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Dayo Odeyingbo Injury Status
Odeyingbo is currently not listed as injured.
Is Odeyingbo your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Dayo Odeyingbo 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|31 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Odeyingbo and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Colts Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Dayo Odeyingbo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|0.5
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|2.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|1.5
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.