Darius Shaquille Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts will match up with the New England Patriots at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 10 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Leonard's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Darius Shaquille Leonard Injury Status

Leonard is currently listed as active.

Darius Shaquille Leonard 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 56 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Darius Shaquille Leonard 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Saints 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0

