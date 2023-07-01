Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (80) this season while batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his games this year (49 of 78), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.291
|AVG
|.234
|.356
|OBP
|.347
|.449
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|36/16
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
