On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (80) this season while batting .264 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

In 62.8% of his games this year (49 of 78), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 29 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .291 AVG .234 .356 OBP .347 .449 SLG .372 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 22 RBI 13 36/16 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings