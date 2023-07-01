Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs play Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 89 total home runs.

Chicago is 16th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (369 total).

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 19th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (9-5) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Stroman enters the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman heads into the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In six of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta

