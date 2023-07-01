Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the second of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 59% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (23-16).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Chicago has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Chicago has played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-39-2).

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 17-22 16-20 22-22 25-31 13-11

