Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is set to take the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Injury Status

Gardner-Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 2

