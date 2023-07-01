Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB action with 109 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .422.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (365 total).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.467).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 361 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.210 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (4-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Flaherty is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year entering this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Luis Severino (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer

