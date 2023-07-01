The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Cameron Sutton and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Cameron Sutton Injury Status

Sutton is currently not listed as injured.

Cameron Sutton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 15 Pass Def.

Cameron Sutton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 5 @Bills 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 10 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 13 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 16 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 1 2 Week 17 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

