The Ball State Cardinals' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 4.5, is pretty low.

Ball State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -155 +130 60.8%

Cardinals' 2022 Performance

Ball State averaged 386.1 yards per game on offense last season (68th in FBS), and it ranked 82nd on the other side of the ball with 398.0 yards allowed per game.

Ball State averaged 226.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 72nd in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 50th, surrendering 216.1 passing yards per contest.

Last year Ball State was 3-3 at home, but picked up just two road victories.

As favorites the Cardinals had just two victories (2-1). When underdogs they went 3-6.

Ball State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Carson Steele RB 1,591 YDS / 14 TD / 132.6 YPG / 5.5 YPC

28 REC / 163 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.6 REC YPG John Paddock QB 2,693 YDS (59.6%) / 18 TD / 14 INT Jayshon Jackson WR 74 REC / 829 YDS / 3 TD / 69.1 YPG Brady Hunt TE 46 REC / 498 YDS / 5 TD / 41.5 YPG Cole Pearce LB 56 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT Jaquan Amos DB 64 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Clayton Coll LB 57 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Sidney Houston Jr. LB 39 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Cardinals' Strength of Schedule

The Cardinals will have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (69).

In terms of difficulty, using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Ball State will be facing the 90th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Ball State has a schedule that includes seven games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and one of them collected less than four wins).

Ball State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Kentucky September 2 - - 2 @ Georgia September 9 - - 3 Indiana State September 16 - - 4 Georgia Southern September 23 - - 5 @ Western Michigan September 30 - - 6 @ Eastern Michigan October 7 - - 7 Toledo October 14 - - 8 Central Michigan October 21 - - 10 @ Bowling Green November 1 - - 11 @ Northern Illinois November 7 - - 12 Kent State November 18 - - 13 Miami (OH) November 25 - -

