Andy Ibanez -- batting .270 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Ibanez has recorded a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.5% of his games this season, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .244 AVG .234 .261 OBP .289 .419 SLG .429 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 20/2 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

