On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .252 with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn is batting .450 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 34 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .259 AVG .247 .350 OBP .315 .510 SLG .407 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 23 RBI 27 24/14 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

