The 2023 campaign kicks off for Alim McNeill when the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Alim McNeill Injury Status

McNeill is currently not on the injured list.

Alim McNeill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Alim McNeill 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

