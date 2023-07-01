At +25000, Alec Pierce is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

Alec Pierce 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Alec Pierce Insights

Pierce's stats last year included 41 receptions for 593 yards and two TDs, averaging 37.1 yards, and he was on the end of 78 targets.

The Colts, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.1% of the time.

Indianapolis ranked 23rd in pass offense (201.9 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (209.9 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

