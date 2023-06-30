The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (36 of 66), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (15 of 66), with two or more RBI five times (7.6%).
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (21.2%), including three multi-run games (4.5%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.260 AVG .265
.308 OBP .331
.400 SLG .393
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
7 RBI 13
19/6 K/BB 29/11
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Medina (1-7) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
