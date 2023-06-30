The Chicago White Sox (36-47) and Oakland Athletics (21-62) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series split with the Angels, and the Athletics a series loss to the Yankees.

The Athletics will look to Luis Medina (1-7, 0.00), while the White Sox's starter for this game has not been determined.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - CHW vs Medina - OAK (1-7, 0.00 ERA)

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

The Athletics are sending Medina (1-7) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.

Medina has two quality starts this year.

Medina has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this game.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

