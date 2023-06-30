Tanner Banks and Luis Medina are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics square off on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 96 total home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB, slugging .394.

The White Sox are 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.

Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (344 total).

The White Sox are last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .294.

The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff leads MLB.

Chicago's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.354).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Banks (0-2) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Home Tanner Banks Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease James Kaprielian 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - José Berríos

