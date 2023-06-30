The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and JJ Bleday on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Athletics have +130 odds to upset.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -155 +130 - - - - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been the moneyline favorite 29 total times this season. They've gone 17-12 in those games.

Chicago has played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 83 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-41-6).

The White Sox have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 16-27 15-21 21-25 27-34 9-12

