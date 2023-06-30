Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .238 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Mancini has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 61 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.204
|.352
|OBP
|.265
|.417
|SLG
|.290
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill (2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
