How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
The Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 25th in MLB play with 73 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.273).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen (2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Lorenzen is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season.
- Lorenzen will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Bailey Ober
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Andrew Heaney
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|-
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.