The Chicago Sky (6-9) take on the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago records 77.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 78.7 Los Angeles gives up.

Chicago makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The Sky have a 4-4 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.0% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.1% from deep, 4.8% higher than the 30.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 6-3 record when the team makes more than 30.3% of their three-point shots.

Chicago and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Chicago averaging 2.0 more rebounds per game.

Sky Injuries