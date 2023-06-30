The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 104th in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 55 of 71 games this season (77.5%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (33.8%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 23 games this season (32.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (43.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .298 AVG .268 .343 OBP .318 .422 SLG .377 11 XBH 11 4 HR 1 23 RBI 17 15/10 K/BB 20/10 10 SB 6

