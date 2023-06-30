Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 29 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has not gone deep in his 46 games this year.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%).
- He has scored in 15 games this year (32.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.278
|AVG
|.270
|.337
|OBP
|.333
|.342
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|9
|8/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, May 30, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
