Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .236.
- In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In nine games this year (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.337
|OBP
|.305
|.361
|SLG
|.278
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|20/10
|K/BB
|12/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.77 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.