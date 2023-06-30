Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .236.

In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In nine games this year (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .250 AVG .222 .337 OBP .305 .361 SLG .278 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 4 20/10 K/BB 12/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings