Luis Robert -- batting .371 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on June 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 82 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .564.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 65.0% of his 80 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (26.3%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.8%).

He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year (39 of 80), with two or more runs 15 times (18.8%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .279 AVG .264 .340 OBP .318 .614 SLG .521 23 XBH 20 12 HR 11 21 RBI 24 40/9 K/BB 57/8 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings