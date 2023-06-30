Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has two doubles, two triples and three walks while batting .196.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 24 games so far this year.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|12
|.000
|AVG
|.115
|.000
|OBP
|.179
|.000
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.01 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to his opponents.
