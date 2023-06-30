The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has two doubles, two triples and three walks while batting .196.
  • Marisnick has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
  • Marisnick has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 24 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 12
.000 AVG .115
.000 OBP .179
.000 SLG .269
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
1/0 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.01 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .304 to his opponents.
