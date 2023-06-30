On Friday, Jake Burger (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 31.3% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 64 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 28
.268 AVG .157
.314 OBP .209
.661 SLG .353
19 XBH 10
12 HR 5
28 RBI 9
34/7 K/BB 44/4
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.08 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
