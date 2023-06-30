On Friday, Eric Haase (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and five RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .221.

Haase has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.0%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .269 AVG .176 .310 OBP .236 .409 SLG .225 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings