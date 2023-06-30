The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .261 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (48.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (16.0%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .307 AVG .214 .343 OBP .274 .465 SLG .469 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 16 22/6 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings