The Chicago Cubs (37-42) host the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) to open a three-game series at Wrigley Field, with first pitch at 2:20 PM ET on Friday. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Phillies, and the Guardians a series win over the Royals.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (8-2) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-4).

Cubs vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-4, 5.61 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (8-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.62 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 14 games this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Steele has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.61 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.61, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Quantrill is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this game.

In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

