How to Watch the Cubs vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 18th in baseball with 87 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (359 total runs).
- The Cubs' .326 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Steele heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Steele will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
