Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in baseball with 87 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 17th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (359 total runs).

The Cubs' .326 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Steele heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Steele will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.