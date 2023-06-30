Cubs vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.
The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (8-2) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-4).
Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-1.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have won 22 out of the 38 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has a record of 3-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 359 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
|July 1
|Guardians
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
|July 2
|Guardians
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
|July 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
|July 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
|July 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
