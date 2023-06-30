Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .261.
- Bellinger enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.239
|AVG
|.284
|.317
|OBP
|.333
|.424
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|21/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
