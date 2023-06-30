On Friday, Christopher Morel (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Morel has five doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks while batting .270.

In 24 of 39 games this season (61.5%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has an RBI in 17 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with two or more runs five times (12.8%).

Home Away 19 GP 20 .277 AVG .263 .304 OBP .341 .585 SLG .605 9 XBH 10 5 HR 8 15 RBI 15 22/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

