How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (324 total, four per game).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
- Brewers hitters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Brewers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.264).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 334 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta (5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Peralta has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Peralta is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Bido has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|W 9-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Reiss Knehr
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|W 7-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
|6/29/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Joe Musgrove
|6/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Freddy Peralta
|7/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Corbin Burnes
|7/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Colin Rea
|7/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Clayton Kershaw
|7/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
