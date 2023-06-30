Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), Ibanez has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate).
- In 12 games this season (24.0%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (34.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.219
|.261
|OBP
|.278
|.419
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.77).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .304 against him.
